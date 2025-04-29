Taylor of Mt Sterling gets 17 years for Meth

A Mount Sterling man was sentenced Monday to 17 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections
after entering into a negotiated plea on methamphetamine trafficking charges.
Muddy River News reports 49-year old Michael Taylor of Mt. Sterling pleaded guilty to two counts of
possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class X felony, during a sentencing hearing before
Adams County Circuit Judge Holly Henze. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison for each count, and the
sentences will run concurrently. A Class 3 felony for possession of methamphetamine was dismissed pursuant
as part of the plea negotiation. Taylor’s sentence will be served at the rate of 75 percent according to the
state’s truth-in-sentencing laws.
Inspectors with the West Central Illinois Task Force conducted a controlled buy from Taylor on Feb. 6,
2024, which resulted in him selling 60 grams of methamphetamine in 12 individually wrapped zip-lock baggies
to a confidential source. The Illinois State Crime Lab confirmed the items were methamphetamine. Taylor was
arrested on May 13, 2024, and Judge Mark Vincent granted him pretrial release on May 23, 2024.
Officers assigned to the Special Investigation Unit of the Quincy Police Department made a traffic stop
of a vehicle, in which Taylor was a passenger, on Oct. 11, 2024. During the stop, a Quincy Police Officerand his
canine partner arrived. The canine sniffed out the illegal narcotics, and a search of the vehicle
found a backpack belonging to Taylor containing numerous individually wrapped baggies weighing a total of
34.7 grams. They were confirmed by the Illinois State Crime Lab to be methamphetamine.
Taylor was lodged in the Adams County Jail on Oct. 15, 2024. Taylor was convicted in 2016 for
possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials, for which he
had been placed on probation. Taylor also has a charge of possession with intent to deliver
methamphetamine pending in Brown County. He is due to return to court there on May 5 on three counts.