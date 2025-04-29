Taylor of Mt Sterling gets 17 years for Meth

By Gary Scott on April 28, 2025 at 8:01pm

A Mount Sterling man was sentenced Monday to 17 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections

after entering into a negotiated plea on methamphetamine trafficking charges.

Muddy River News reports 49-year old Michael Taylor of Mt. Sterling pleaded guilty to two counts of

possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class X felony, during a sentencing hearing before

Adams County Circuit Judge Holly Henze. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison for each count, and the

sentences will run concurrently. A Class 3 felony for possession of methamphetamine was dismissed pursuant

as part of the plea negotiation. Taylor’s sentence will be served at the rate of 75 percent according to the

state’s truth-in-sentencing laws.

Inspectors with the West Central Illinois Task Force conducted a controlled buy from Taylor on Feb. 6,

2024, which resulted in him selling 60 grams of methamphetamine in 12 individually wrapped zip-lock baggies

to a confidential source. The Illinois State Crime Lab confirmed the items were methamphetamine. Taylor was

arrested on May 13, 2024, and Judge Mark Vincent granted him pretrial release on May 23, 2024.

Officers assigned to the Special Investigation Unit of the Quincy Police Department made a traffic stop

of a vehicle, in which Taylor was a passenger, on Oct. 11, 2024. During the stop, a Quincy Police Officerand his

canine partner arrived. The canine sniffed out the illegal narcotics, and a search of the vehicle

found a backpack belonging to Taylor containing numerous individually wrapped baggies weighing a total of

34.7 grams. They were confirmed by the Illinois State Crime Lab to be methamphetamine.

Taylor was lodged in the Adams County Jail on Oct. 15, 2024. Taylor was convicted in 2016 for

possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials, for which he

had been placed on probation. Taylor also has a charge of possession with intent to deliver

methamphetamine pending in Brown County. He is due to return to court there on May 5 on three counts.

