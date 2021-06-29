Teacher-School Employee Paid Time Off Amendments Hit Governor’s Desk

Illinois teachers and school employees will now be allowed to use paid sick leave after fostering, adopting, or having a child, according to a bill on the governor’s desk.

The legislation redefines how teachers and school employees outside of Chicago can use 30 days of paid sick leave after birth, adoption, or fostering of a child at any time within the year that the child joins the family.

The bill will also remove the requirements that sick leave days related to becoming a new parent be taken consecutively.

The bill has garnered support from all of Illinois’ teachers unions.

Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign the bill into law within the next few weeks.