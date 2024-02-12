Teen Arrested After Threats Made to Brussels School District Over TikTok

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teen last week after an alleged threat was made to an area high school.

According to a press release, at approximately 7:30PM on last Monday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a possible terrorist threat, circulating on TikTok, directed towards staff of the Brussels Community School District.

Sergeant Zach Hardin and other members of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office immediately began an investigation; and were able to confirm the threats being alleged.

At approximately 11PM last Monday, all law enforcement officials with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Illinois Conservation Police arrived at the residence of a 14-year old male juvenile suspect and he was taken into custody without incident. The juvenile has been cited for a Class X felony of making a terrorist threat and felony disorderly conduct.

The juvenile was transported and is currently detained in the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office thanked the community members, students, and staff who reported the threat and assisted with the investigation.

Also assisting in the investigation and subsequent arrest was the Calhoun County Probation Office and the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services.