Teen Injured In Single-Vehicle Crash on East Morton

A juvenile was taken to the hospital after their vehicle struck a light pole in a parking lot Saturday night.

Jacksonville Police responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on private property at 10:06PM Saturday evening in the 100 block of East Morton Avenue.

According to preliminary reports, an unidentified vehicle driven by a 17 year old female struck a light pole in the parking lot of a business. The vehicle received disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene. The teenager was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening minor injuries. No damage totals were listed in the report.

No citations were issued, according to the report.