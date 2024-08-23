Teen REACH Program Starts in Scott County on Sept. 4

An after school program for Scott County students begins for the first time next month.

The Teen REACH Program begins on Wednesday, September 4th. The program was developed by the Scott County Health Department after a community needs assessment identified a need for after school programs for kids. The Health Department says the goal of the program is to limit unsupervised time after school and helping enrich children’s lives in the community.

The program will be open to children ages 6 to 17 for children who attend school in Scott County. The program will run every day that school is in session from the time of dismissal until 5:30. There is also expected to be a few select non-school days and some summer days where the program will be in session.

The program is free to attend. The program will include activities that assist with academic performance, life skills education, recreation, culture and art, service-based learning, STEM, and more. Healthy snacks, positive adult mentoring, and parent involvement nights are also expected.

If you have additional questions or need to register your child and could not attend the most recent meeting at your child’s school, contact the Scott County Health Department at 217-742-8203 or email mgieseke@scottchd.org.