Teenager Cited After Vehicle Strikes Church Building

Jacksonville Police cited a female juvenile last night after a vehicle she was driving collided into the side of a church.

Officers were called to Calvary Baptist Church in the 800 block of North Main Street at 9:20 last night for a single-vehicle crash.

According to a police report, a 16-year old female juvenile was driving northbound in the 800 block of North Main when the vehicle hit a puddle of water and hydroplaned off the roadway to the left and struck the east side of the church building.

Two bushes were damaged but police reports said no structural damage appeared to happen to the church. The female juvenile reported hitting her head on the steering wheel to EMS, but she did not wish to be transported to the hospital.

The vehicle was towed from the scene with disabling damage.

The juvenile was later cited for driving too fast for conditions.