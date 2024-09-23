Teenager Cited For Vehicle Rollover on West State Street

By Benjamin Cox on September 23, 2024 at 7:52am

Jacksonville Police cited a teenager after they rolled a vehicle on the west side of town yesterday afternoon.

Jacksonville Police, Jacksonville Fire & Rescue, and LifeStar EMS were called to the intersection of West State and Caldwell for a single-vehicle rollover.

According to police a silver passenger car driven by a 16-year old male was traveling westbound on West State Street and attempted to make a right-hand turn onto Caldwell before the vehicle left the roadway and struck a stop sign and guide lines to a utility pole causing the vehicle to rollover onto its side.

One passenger complained of minor injuries but refused EMS.

The driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions.