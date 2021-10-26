Teenager Linked to Rash of Greenfield Vehicle Burglaries in Aug. Pleads Guilty

An 18 year old man arrested with other individuals for their involvement in a string of burglaries in August has plead guilty.

18 year old Darrius D. Williams of Greenfield plead guilty to two counts of burglary in Greene County Court today.

Williams and a 16 year old accomplice were arrested August 12th by Greenfield Police in connection to a string of thefts from vehicles and burglaries from several vehicles, including the theft of a handgun. Charging documents in the case listed 10 separate addresses that were hit.

Williams was sentenced to 2 years of probation plus fees and court costs. He was ordered to pay restitution totaling $430.50 along with the co-defendants in the case to the victims. He was also ordered to provide 30 hours of community service. Bond and time served were applied to fees, court costs, and restitution in the case. 9 other counts were dismissed per the plea.