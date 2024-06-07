Teenager Shot & Killed on West College Avenue in Jacksonville

A teenager was shot and killed near Downtown Jacksonville last night.

Just after 8PM last night, Jacksonville Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of West College Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year old male who had suffered injuries consistent with gunshots. Eye witnesses have said they heard approximately 6 shots.

The unidentified male was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to those injuries. The name of the shooting victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police officials say that a person of interest has been identified but no arrests have been made at this time. Officials say they believe the shooter and victim knew one another.

The investigation remains open and ongoing. Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Police say further information will be released as it becomes available and an arrest has been made.