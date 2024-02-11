Ten Area Wrestlers Make State Finals

By Benjamin Cox on February 11, 2024 at 2:39pm

Ten area wrestlers move on to the State finals.

In girls’ wrestling, at the Peoria Richwoods Sectional, at 115 pounds, Auburn’s Jasmine Brown took home 3rd place. Also qualifying for Auburn at 145 pounds was Jaydn Perry and at 170 pounds Heaven Workman.

At the girls Geneseo Sectional, Jacksonville’s Alexis Seymour took home 3rd place in 120 pounds.

In boys’ wrestling, at the Class 1A Sectional in Vandalia, Auburn’s Joey Ruzic (126 lb.) and Joey Barrow (175 lb.) move on. Ruzic captured second place in his weight class.

At the Class 2A Section in Mahomet-Seymour, Jacksonville had four qualifiers including two sectional champs. Joe Reif (1st Place 150 lb.), Oliver Cooley (1st Place 215 lb.), Deshawn Armstrong (4th Place 120 lb.), and Aiden Surratt (2nd Place 285 lb.).

The boys’ state wrestling finals will be held Thursday-Saturday, February 15th -17th at the State Farm Center in Champaign. The girls’ wrestling finals will occur Feb. 23-24 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.