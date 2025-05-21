Ten Year Sentence for Barrett

By Gary Scott on May 21, 2025 at 11:55am

A local man was sentenced to 10 years in Morgan County court yesterday for harassing a witness.

24-year-old Dakota Barrett, listed as homeless, threatened a woman the day after Christmas last year. The woman, 32-year-old Barbara Marez of the 700 block of Allen was also in court yesterday.

The state claims Barrett threatened Marez, who was listed as a witness in a court case.

Marez yesterday admitted to battery for hitting Barrett with a vehicle in November of last year. Marez was fined $200 and ordered to serve one year probation.

Barrett pleaded guilty yesterday to the harassment of Marez, and was sentenced by Judge Chris Reif to 10 years and one month in prison. He was also sentenced to 9 years in prison for burglarizing Main Street Trading on Main Street in February of this year.

The sentences would be served concurrently. Barrett was also fined $500.