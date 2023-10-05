Tenants Falling Into Place For Former Jacksonville Shopko Location

One of three major retailers have been revealed to be coming to the former Shopko location on West Morton Avenue.

The Journal Courier reports that arts & crafts retailer Hobby Lobby has signed a 10-year lease to locate in the eastern end of the building, with occupancy expected by the middle of next year. Property owner Tom Marx told the Journal Courier that work is currently underway inside the building so that Hobby Lobby and one other possible store can get inside.

Marx said a second tenant is close to signing a lease that would have them occupy 30,000 square feet in the center portion of the building. Marx said that company is not ready to announce its Jacksonville plans.

A lease agreement filed with the Morgan County Clerk’s office earlier this month indicated Big Lots was close to signing a lease agreement for third spot. Marx told the Journal Courier that Big Lots had put a freeze on opening new locations through next year, but he is continuing to negotiate with them.

Despite continued extensive work to the building, Marx says he still intends to put an 18,000-square-foot building that would adjoin the existing building and house another three or four tenants once the three tenants are secured for the main building.