Tennessee fugitive captured in late December in Cass County pleads guilty to drug charge

By Benjamin Cox on February 3, 2026 at 1:59pm

A Tennessee fugitive arrested in Cass County on December 30 has now been sentenced on Illinois drug charges.

Caleb M. Patterson, 21, of of Lewisburg, Tennessee, pleaded guilty Monday in Cass County Court to a Class 2 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine between 5-15 grams.

As part of the plea agreement, all remaining Illinois charges against Patterson were dismissed, including possession of a firearm by a felon, intent to deliver methamphetamine, unlawful use of a weapon, obstruction of justice and obstructing identification.

Judge Timothy J. Wessel sentenced Patterson to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by 1 year of mandatory supervised release. He was also fined $200 and received credit for 34 days already served in the Schuyler County Jail.

Patterson was arrested December 30, 2025 near Beardstown by Cass County Sheriff’s deputies. At the time, he was also wanted on a fugitive-from-justice warrant out of Marshall County, Tennessee, in connection with an armed robbery reported the night before at a fireworks stand in a Walmart parking lot in Lewisburg.

Illinois prosecutors had previously filed extradition paperwork related to the Tennessee case. No further information has been released regarding Patterson’s status or potential proceedings in Tennessee.

Patterson remains in custody pending transfer to the Illinois Department of Corrections.