Tennessee Man Has Reduction of Bond Motion Denied in Attempted Murder Case of Chapin Officer

The Tennessee man who shot Chapin Police Chief Steven Helmich last month was denied a reduction in bond yesterday. Brown County Circuit Judge Jerry Hooker denied the motion of 29 year old Daniel Payne’s defense counsel, Public Defender Dennis G. Woodworth, to reduce bond and have Payne released from jail.

WGEM reports that Payne of Greenbrier, Tennessee, who has been charged with attempted first degree murder in the case, appeared in Brown County Court yesterday for a preliminary hearing.

During the hearing, Payne’s arraignment was set for June 1st.

Payne shot Helmich, after Helmich along with officers from the Meredosia Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Office who attempted to take him into custody after a high speed chase. Payne attempted to flee a traffic stop that was initiated by Meredosia Police in Meredosia. The chase crossed into Pike and Brown Counties before Payne’s vehicle became disabled.

Helmich was airlifted from the scene with wounds to his chest and upper thigh. Helmich spent 19 days in Springfield Memorial Hospital recuperating from emergency life-saving surgery from the shooting.

Payne remains held at the Schuyler County Jail on $1,000,000 bond.