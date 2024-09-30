Tennessee Man Who Shot Morgan Co. Officer After Multi-County Hi Speed Chase Receives 28 Year Prison Sentence

A Tennessee man who shot the Chapin Chief of Police after a high speed chase through 3 counties two years ago has been sentenced to prison.

31-year old Daniel B. Payne of Greenbrier, Tennessee pleaded guilty on Friday in Brown County Circuit Court to Class X felony aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer. The charge was amended from attempted first-degree murder.

On the evening of March 26, 2022 Officer Steve Helmich, who was working patrol in Meredosia, initiated a traffic stop on a truck being driven by Payne, but Payne fled. The pursuit, involving multiple agencies, led officers through Pike and Brown counties. The pursuit ended when Payne’s vehicle crashed and became disabled in the roadway on Illinois Route 107, just north of County Road 410N, about 2 1/2 miles north of Zion Church near Chambersburg.

As officers approached Payne’s crashed vehicle, Payne fired shots at and struck Helmich in the abdomen, hip, and legs. Officers rendered Helmich life-saving first aid. After more than a year of therapy and recovery, Helmich has made a near complete recovery and has returned to duty.

Officers returned fire on Payne at the scene, eventually leading to his surrender without further incident. Payne has remained at the Schuyler County Jail since his arrest.

The case in Brown County went through multiple twists and turns. Payne still awaits a trial in Pike County on multiple traffic charges. He set to make an appearance there on October 1st.

On Friday, Brown County Judge Jerry Hooker sentenced Payne to 28 ½ years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and ordered him to pay a county fine. Court costs were waived per time served.