TEOSA Celebrates Successful Winter Warming Season, Donation Only Garage Sale to be Held Saturday

The Jacksonville TEOSA wound down the winter season of providing shelter for the area needy at the end of March. Organizers are now looking to share some of that success back into the community.

The Jacksonville Temporary Emergency Overnight Shelter Accommodations located in the former America Ambulance Company building on North Main Street closed down operations now that spring temperatures seem here to stay.

Jacksonville Police Chaplain Allan Braddish says the TEOSA had great success in helping several members of the community, and not only on an overnight basis.

“We trained about 100 people, about 50 of them got actively involved. Then friends and family members supported our efforts. It just went really well. We served about 30 people this winter that were needing shelter at various times. We were able to relocate three to four of those outside of the area and also find some permanent housing for five, that was a real plus on top of everything else.”

Braddish says the TEOSA would not have been the success that it was, were it not for the tremendous support both with in-house volunteers and outside support from the entire community.

“I can’t say enough about how this community, the city of Jacksonville, the agency churches, and individuals here in our community have risen to the call and met the needs at least in our community. During the cold winter months, December through March it was just incredible. Really did a fantastic job of providing volunteer service, meals, and donations. They made it work, it reminds me of the old saying many hands make the work light so they did and we are grateful.”

Braddish says a special event is planned for this weekend to help give a little something back to the community while looking ahead to next winter.

“This coming Saturday we’re going to have a garage sale, donation only. For the Items that we will not be storing, so if anyone is needing bedding or clothing they would be encouraged to come by from 8 am to 12 pm at TEOSA. In the morning, leave a donation, and take items that would be helpful to their household.”

Braddish says it is their hope that the New Directions Center will again take on the area’s needy for both cooling and warming needs post-pandemic.

He says though that if the need is still there, funds from the free-will donation garage sale will go toward providing shelter next winter, one way or the other.