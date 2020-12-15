TEOSA Needing Overnight Volunteers To Stay Open

The Jacksonville TEOSA did not meet their volunteer goal numbers in their training on Saturday. Jacksonville Police Chaplain Alan Bradish had hoped that the Saturday afternoon training session would allow them to have enough volunteers to cover overnight hours from Midnight to 8AM, but they are still short of volunteers.

Bradish has scheduled another 2-hour training session for this coming Saturday from 9-11AM at the 948 North Main Street location. Bradish says they need all the shifts covered or they can’t stay open: “We are still doing the team shift option, so if somebody wants to bring several for training and then they can cover that shift in 2-hour or 4-hour blocks, that’s perfectly agreeable. As long as they are trained and we have a team leader and that team can cover that shift and break it up into smaller blocks of time to make it possible for those who are working that want to be helpful, that would be wonderful. We’ve got to cover the shifts or we can’t keep the doors open. The community has been incredible in terms of their response to the needs of the homeless.”

Bradish says that on average each night they are serving about 3 people at the shelter. He says he continues to expect that number to rise as snowfall and cold weather coming back into the forecast this week. He says that the TEOSA is currently looking for a spare electric range oven for heating up meals on location. He says if anyone is getting a new stove for Christmas and would like to donate their old stove, to contact him to make arrangements for pick up.

Bradish says he’s currently in need of one type of volunteer: “We are needing men especially to cover the 12 to 8 shift, so if we could have 5 to 6 men that would be willing to do that, or a man’s team that would be willing to do that. If one team took one day a week, then we could get by with 7 teams doing one day a week.”

If interested in volunteering, donations, or if you have further questions, please contact Bradish by phone at (217) 719-9358 or by email at jpdchaplain@gmail.com.