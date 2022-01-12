Teresi Announces Bid For IL Comptroller

A Republican candidate has come forward for Illinois Comptroller.

McHenry County Auditor Shannon Teresi says in a statement that she will work to improve transparency in the state’s fiscal operations, and to root out what she calls the “waste, fraud, and abuse “ from “decades of Madigan Machine politics.”

According to WMAY, Teresi is one of several newly-announced Republican candidates who are part of a pro-business slate that may get financial backing from billionaire Illinois businessman Ken Griffin.

The “pro business” slate also includes Springfield prosecutor John Milhiser for Secretary of State, and state Representative Tom Demmer of Dixon for Treasurer.

To further tether the candidates together, Capitol Fax reports that Teresi and Milhiser are both using Chain Bridge Bank, which was founded by former Illinois US Senator Peter Fitzgerald and they both have the same campaign treasurer, Les Williamson of The Larrison Group. Both the bank and the finance group have long-standing national Republican ties.

Current Democrat Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza told Capitol Fax that she welcomes all challengers while also touting her record of financial management and transparency reforms in the state.