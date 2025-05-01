Tests Negative on Chatham Driver

By Gary Scott on May 1, 2025 at 4:33pm

State police say the toxicology tests for a Chatham woman who drove her vehicle through an after school camp earlier this week came back negative.

In a press conference yesterday, officers say the initial test results for 44-year-old Marianne Akers were negative for both alcohol and controlled substances.

The accident claimed the lives of an 18-year-old girl, two 7 year old girls, and an 8 year girl at the YNOT After School Camp on Breckenridge Road in Chatham.

Police say video footage from nearby security cameras show that Akers drove off Walnut, through a farm field at what appeared to be a high rate of speed and ran through the after school care facility about 3:20 Monday. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was not injured.

Six children were injured in the crash, and four of the six, at last report, remained at area hospitals.

Police say no charges have been filed, and the incident remains under investigation.

Officers from three divisions of the state police have been investigating, including crime scene and traffic crash reconstruction.

