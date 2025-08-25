Texas man arrested in Morgan County for cocaine trafficking now in custody of U.S. Marshal

A Texas man arrested by Morgan County authorities on I-72 for cocaine trafficking is now in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

David Hernandez, 39, of El Paso, Texas was arrested on the morning of August 20 by Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies, South Jacksonville Police, the DEA, and members of the Central Illinois Enforcement Group after approximately 30,000 grams of powder cocaine was found in the bed of his pickup truck, according to a press release.

Charges were filed that afternoon by the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office, with Hernandez due to appear in Morgan County Circuit Court (tomorrow) August 26.

This morning, Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll filed a motion to dismiss the case in local court in deference to a federal indictment filed against Hernandez in the federal Central District Court of Illinois in Springfield. Online federal courts records indicate the indictment is currently under seal.