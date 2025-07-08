Thanks for the Tanks-Morgan Co Fair

By Gary Scott on July 8, 2025 at 6:30am

The Tanks are back on the Morgan County Fair grounds for two days of show and tell.

The Tanks are courtesy of Rabbi Rob Thomas, who first brought them back a year ago.

Thomas says the display will replicate a unit used in World War Two.

They will include half tracks, tanks, and the big guns.

The tank line opens at noon today and tomorrow at the grandstand.

He’s hoping the weather will cooperate a little bit better this year, as it didn’t a year ago.

Mucky weather spoiled the opportunity to get close and personal with the tanks and their crew last year. That’s why the display starts at noon each day.

The tank and artillery salute fire will begin at 2 both days. A tank crew evacuation demonstration will be held at 3 today and tomorrow.

Tomorrow night’s Salute the Troops VIP event begins at 6:15, followed by the WWII tank demo and fireworks show at the Grandstand at 7.