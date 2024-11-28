Thanksgiving Day scores

By Gary Scott on November 28, 2024 at 7:50am

At the Gene Bergschneider Tournament, Routt, South County and New Berlin are all 2-0.

New Berlin held off Macon Meridian in the third game 45-38, Routt pushed back and beat North Mac 36-31, and Owen Paluska scored at the buzzer to give South County a 45-43 win over Lincolnwood.

Liberty knocked off Porta/AC at Pittsfield 55-47. Brown County hammered the Griggsville Perry JV team 77-26. Pittsfield stomped Camp Point 55-38.

In the Waverly girls’ tournament, Triopia claimed third place with a 53-37 win over South Fork, and Carrollton crushed Auburn in the title game 67-38.

Auburn downed Delevan at the Bill Rucks boys’ tournament 84-47.

The West Central 8th grade girls tripped Calvary 37-5 in the regional title game.

At Beardstown in boys’ action, Unity defeated Rushville Industry 67-53.

Peoria Manuel advanced in the Decatur Turkey Tournament 80-61, where Decatur MacArthur rolled Southeast 67-37.