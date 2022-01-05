Thayer Stabbing Victim Identified as DCFS Worker on A Home Visit

A 36 year old woman found dead in a home in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon was a child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services.

WCIA reports that Deidre Silas was stabbed to death in a home in the 300 block of West Elm Street in Thayer yesterday afternoon while performing a home visit.

According to a report from Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell six children ages 1 to 7 years old, were present in the home.

Police officers from Pawnee, Divernon, Auburn, and deputies from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene and had to force their way inside the home where they found the victim’s body, but no sign of the suspect.

32 year old Benjamin H. Reed was later taken into custody by Decatur Police at a Decatur Hospital at around 6:30 last night and later extradited back to the Sangamon County Jail where he awaits formal charges. He was in court this morning to face a bond hearing. Preliminary charges for Reed included first degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

DCFS Director Marc C. Smith announced Silas’ identity in a post this morning. WCIA reports that Silas was a Springfield native and has two young children. According to state records, she had just taken the job with DCFS last Fall.