The Armor has Arrived at the Morgan County Fair

The World War II tanks have officially formed up at the Morgan County fairgrounds.

The fully functional tanks are a part of Rabbi Rob Thomas’s collection. Along the tank line, fairgoers get an up close look at the historical military equipment, accompanied by men dressed in World War II era Army uniforms.

On top of each tank sits a mounted .50 caliber machine gun. Thomas says its not easy to find them but they are an essential part of the collection. Thomas says the turnout for the exhibit has been great so far. He says to be sure to come early for the Salute the Troops Tank demonstration Wednesday night and to expect some surprises.

“Based on the turnout last year and the expected turnout this year, I’d tell people to get here at 6. But any seat will be a good seat. People can expect to see the tanks moving. So, they will see how tanks operated during World War II. They will be firing small and large caliber machine guns, up to the main guns. Of course, it’s all blanks, so it’s all safe. And then there will be a heck of a fireworks show. Plus, there may be some special effects worth seeing.” – Rabbi Rob

The tank line is open to the public from noon to 430pm. The Salute the Troops tank demonstration is at 7 pm in the grandstands. Learn more about the collection and its history at WW2armor.org.