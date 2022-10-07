The Barefoot Restaurant Reopens in Hardin After 3-Year Hiatus

An indoor shot of the new location (Courtesy of The Barefoot Facebook Page)

One of West Central Illinois’ most popular restaurants reopened over this past Saturday after being closed for nearly 3 years.

The Barefoot Restaurant in Hardin, now located at 106 South Water Street, held a massive reopening starting on Saturday. The restaurant has been shut down since the summer of 2019 flooded its former location. Anticipation of the reopening for the restaurant had grown over the last several months after delays in equipment delivery had slowed down the reopening process.

Now under new ownership, the reopening saw over 1,000 people through the doors on Sunday, according to the Calhoun News Herald.

Operating hours are 11AM to 9PM Tuesdays through Sundays. It now features outdoor patio seating but all of the original Barefoot recipes.

For further information on the menu and more, visit the Barefoot Restaurant on Facebook or call 618-576-9002.