The Case Band Kicks Off Jacksonville Main Street Downtown Concert Series Tonight

The Jacksonville Main Street Downtown Summer Concert Series kicks off tonight on the square.

The first act will feature a hidden gem that’s not really hidden any longer. The Case Band will feature the talents of Isaiah Case, who showcased his singing talent on the latest season of ABC’s long-running musical talent search competition American Idol.

Jacksonville Main Street Executive Director Judy Tighe says she’s excited to hear the Case Band tonight to kick off the summer: “This is a local talent. A lot of people have heard the name. He got a bit of notoriety because he was on American Idol this last season…and they are very, very talented. I think everybody is going to love his music. It was just kind of a nice surprise to find out that we have this little secret, this little local gem here. He has some original stuff and then, he does some covers, too. It’s a variety of different sounds. That was the best way that we could describe it.”

Tighe says one key factor in the continued success of the concert series is the support from both the annual sponsors and the community. She says that support isn’t coming just from Jacksonville: “The entire community…actually the entire region [supports the series]. People may notice that our sponsor board this year. It is varied and extensive. More and more people keep reaching out wanting to be involved in supporting this community event.”

The Case Band hits the stage at 7PM tonight. The concert will be preceded by the pageant and crowning of Miss Jacksonville, starting at 5PM.