The Grove Holds Ribbon Cutting To Announce Official Name Change, New Ownership

Pictured: Nicole Meyer, Chamber Board Chair; Director of Nursing, Ashley Smith, Elizabeth Scheland, Amanda Burries, Administrator Brandt VanTine, Ashley Edwards, Jessica Watkins, Chad Adams, Bryan Nyberg, City of Jacksonville; Debbie Dickson, Darla Angelo, and Katheryn Downing [Photo Provided by Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce]

A Jacksonville long-term care facility has officially announced its new name and ownership today.

The Grove Health & Rehab, formerly Heritage Health, held a ribbon cutting this morning at their location at 873 Grove Street. The sale by Heritage Health was a company-wide restructuring due to financial concerns. The deal for the sale closed back in July.

The name of the ownership group who now owns the facility is not currently available in online records. The Grove also includes a 24-bed assisted living facility which has been renamed Jacksonville Sheltered Care and a 27-bed independent living facility named Jacksonville Cottages.

Administrator Brandt VanTine has been the administrator at the newly-named facility since October.

The Grove is a 175-bed sub-acute and skilled nursing facility in Jacksonville, providing long-term care, short-term care, rehabilitation, occupational therapy, physical therapy, rehab-to-home, speech therapy, hospice care, and respite care. The facility is currently accepting new admissions for short-term rehabilitation and long-term care. For further information, call 217-479-3400 or visit thegrovehc.com.