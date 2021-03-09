The Illinois College nursing program is receiving a financial shot in the arm due to grant funding.

According to an announcement made by the college today the grant will support 1,000 nursing professionals into future jobs by upgrading training equipment available to registered nurses, certified nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses. The $237,750 grant is funded by The U.S. Economic Development Administration through the CARES act, which addresses the tremendous need for nurses at all levels, a need that has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Illinois College’s newest addition of a four-year clinical nursing degree program in April 2020 has already shown great potential. The program enrollment has surpassed more than 100 nursing majors and pre-nursing students, and is expected to continue growing as students recognize the value of the program.

This grant will fund a nursing lab on IC’s campus that will allow nurses in the region to get hands-on critical training for years to come. The funds will help purchase innovative equipment and life-like simulators for nurses to gain experience with providing patient care, assisting with births, administering injections and more.

For more information about nursing at Illinois College, including the online RN to BSN program, visit www.ic.edu/nursing.