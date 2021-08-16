The Little Stove Coming to Downtown Jacksonville

A well-known chef in West Central Illinois will soon be opening a new venue in Jacksonville on the Downtown Square.

Andrew Deuel, the Executive Chef at Hagel 1891 in Mt. Sterling, will be opening a new venue some time this Fall in Jacksonville on the northeast corner of the Square called the Little Stove. Deuel who has been the executive chef at Hagel 1891 since April 2016 has been a resident of Jacksonville since that time.

Deuel and his wife Liz Tracy will be co-owners of the new venue will be taking some inspiration from a Chicago location.

Tracy presented the idea to the Jacksonville City Council on Monday night when the city council approved extending the new venue a liquor license: “We are hoping to open an Italian market and wine bar in Downtown Jacksonville. If you have been to Eataly in Chicago, that is sort of one of the big inspirations behind it. You’ll be able to come in and eat, but you’ll also be able to shop and take food home. Andrew is the chef at Hagel. Now, he has left Hagel to come here.”

The venue will be located at 30 North Central Park Plaza just across the street from the Illinois Theatre. It was had been the home to Just Good Trade and Newman’s Shoes.

No word is out yet on a menu or location, but the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Facebook says the venue will open some time this year.