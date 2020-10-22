The Nursery School in Jacksonville Announces Closure

A long time child care and preschool center in Jacksonville is closing it’s doors.

The Nursery School located in the main building on the Illinois School for the Deaf campus announced the closure on the school’s Facebook page this morning.

According to the announcement, the board and staff say they have exhausted all possibilities for a re-opening, but could not make it happen at this time.

The school announced in August it would not be opening for in-person learning for the fall due to challenges from the ongoing COVID pandemic.

The announcement stated the reality of being a stand alone part time school, fundraising challenges, the changing needs of families and the pandemic have proved too much for the school to withstand.

The Nursery School has been in the midst of a Basket Raffle fundraiser, and also announced today, they will be donating the remaining baskets to the United Way for their campaign.

School Administration was not available for comment at press time. WLDS News will be speaking with school officials on Friday.