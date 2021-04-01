The States Top Secretary is Emphasizing Organ and Tissue Donation this Month

April is National Donate Life Month, this is to encourage eligible Americans to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors and to honor those that have saved lives through the gift of donation.

White started a new ad campaign that will run in English and Spanish featuring White Sox relief pitcher Ed “Farmio” Farmer, who died last year. By partnering with Ed on organ and tissue donation campaigns he saw the commitment he had to this lifesaving program.

According to the announcement, during the month of April, White will participate in initiatives that celebrate reaching milestones of having more than 7 million registrants in Illinois. White says “We encourage all Illinoisans to join the organ and tissue donor registry”.

If you would like more information or would like to become a donor Illinoisans can register with the Secretary of State’s Organ/Tissue Donor Registry at LifeGoesOn.com, 800-210-2106 or by visiting your local Driver Services facility