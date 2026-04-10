Theft of AC Parts Spotlighted by Crimestoppers

By Gary Scott on April 10, 2026 at 6:16am

Crimestoppers is offering a helping hand in the investigation of air conditioning parts earlier this month east of Jacksonville.

Morgan County deputies are investigating the theft from a business in the 21-hundred block of the Old State road.

Deputies say someone, or some people took a compressor and damaged, then removed parts from three York Air Conditioning units from the business.

The incidents occurred sometime between Monday, the 30th, and Wednesday.

Crimestoppers urges those who know to relay information to the sheriff’s department or Crimestoppers.

They can call 243-7300, or go to the Crimestoppers Facebook page, or website.

If the information helps, those submitting the tips may get a cash reward. All tips are anonymous.