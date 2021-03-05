Third Arrest Made in Monday Home Invasion

A third arrest has been made in a home invasion in Jacksonville earlier this week.

29-year-old Dylan P. Watkins of the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue was arrested at approximately 8:30 last night on a charge of residential burglary.

On Monday at approximately 4:45 am, police responded to a call of a home invasion in the 1800 block of Cedar Street where a caller advised at the scene that 3 suspects entered his home through the carport and started taking belongings from the basement.

According to the police report, the homeowner got into a physical altercation with one of the suspects. The homeowner said the suspect left with his gun while he exited the residence through the carport.

The caller said he was able to get a good look at one suspect but the other two fled the scene before he could get any identifiable features.

On Wednesday Jacksonville Police arrested 41-year-old Eric M. McCormick of Manchester at approximately 5 pm on a charge of home invasion and 39-year-old Jordan C. McEvers of Jacksonville at approximately 7:30 pm on a charge of residential burglary.

Lieutenant Doug Thompson with the Jacksonville Police Investigations Division says they are continuing to follow up on the case, but investigators believe they have those involved.

All three suspects are currently being held at the Morgan County Jail.