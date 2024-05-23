Third Individual Charged For February East Independence Armed Robbery Pleads Guilty

The third individual in a quartet that was charged with an armed robbery in Jacksonville’s east end in February has pleaded guilty to robbery charges.

52-year old Douglas J. Wanless of the 800 block of Hoagland Boulevard pleaded guilty to Class 2 felony robbery yesterday in Morgan County Circuit Court.

Wanless along with 28-year old Michael E. Trowbridge of the 300 block of South Clay Avenue, 31-year old Alex L. Wood listed as homeless, and 36-year old Brandi L. Buchanan also listed as homeless are said to have held up man at knife point for his wallet and other personal items in the early morning hours of February 3rd near East Independence and Illinois Avenue. The victim did not report any injuries to police.

Wanless’ accomplice, Michael Trowbridge is due to return to court for charges stemming from the case on June 5th. Wood and Buchanan were sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison each last month on robbery charges.

Wanless was sentenced yesterday to 8 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 18 months of mandatory supervised release, ordered to pay a $500 fine plus courts costs. The court also recommended that Wanless be placed in a facility with substance abuse treatment. He was given credit for 109 days served in the Morgan County Jail.