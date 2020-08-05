Third Long Term Care Facility Outbreak Confirmed in Jacksonville

Morgan County Health Department officials received confirmation of four staff members associated with Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care who tested positive for COVID-19. Health department officials say the individuals are recovering in isolation at home.

The Morgan County Health Department is working in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health to facilitate access to COVID testing supplies and services for residents of the facility.

Heritage Operations Group officials said in the joint statement released by the health department, the management team at the Jacksonville Facility is continuing to follow guidelines and protocols set forth by the health department as well as adhering to infection prevention measures already in place at the facility.

They say the facility will continue to work with state and local health officials to ensure all safety and testing procedures are followed and available.