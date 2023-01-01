Third Shots Fired Incident in Jacksonville Reported This Afternoon

By Benjamin Cox on December 31, 2022 at 6:40pm

Jacksonville Police responded to a third shots fired incident in the city within the last two days.

Reports of gunfire was called in to West Central Joint Dispatch at 2:47PM today from the 500 block of East Lafayette Avenue.

Upon arrival, police say they are investigating an aggravated discharge of a firearm after multiple gunshots were fired into an occupied residence.

No injuries were sustained in the shooting.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-243-7300.