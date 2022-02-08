Third Suspect Arrested In Connection to Armed Robbery in Rolling Acres

The third and potentially final suspect has been arrested in an alleged armed robbery in Jacksonville from last month.

Jacksonville Police arrested 40 year old Edith M. Schubert in the 700 block of West Douglas Avenue at 2:42 yesterday afternoon serving a warrant.

Schubert is the final person of interest arrested in connection to an aggravated armed robbery that occurred on the evening of January 13th in the Rolling Acres Subdivision on East Morton Avenue. Officers determined at the time that the victim had been robbed of personal items and an undetermined amount of currency at gunpoint by 3 suspects inside of a vehicle.

The first suspect in the case, 24 year old Lillian D. Gaines, was arrested on January 19th. 38 year old Jonathan P. Parrish was also arrested in connection to the case on January 21st.

Schubert was also wanted on a Pike County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of methamphetamine charge. She remains lodged at the Morgan County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court.