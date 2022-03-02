Third Suspect Arrested in Springfield 10th Street Triple Homicide

A third arrest has been made in a triple murder in Springfield.

WICS Newschannel 20 reports that 20 year old Larry McClain, Jr. of Springfield was arrested today for three counts of first degree murder and one count of obstructing justice. McClain is connected to the murders that took place in the 2500 block of South 10th Street last year.

McClain is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail on $5 million bond. He is set to be arraigned tomorrow.

Galmore (left), Hembrough (right)

Two other suspects, Kelton C. Galmore of Chatham and Joseph W. Hembrough of rural Jacksonville were arrested on similar charges in connection to the murders on February 22nd. Both men remain held at the Sangamon County Jail.

The three suspects are accused of killing 27-year-old Bryant K. Williams of Houston, Texas, 27-year-old Savante English of Springfield, and 25-year-old Keyera Gant of Springfield. Their bodies were found by a friend on Aug. 9th and reported to police.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright issued a statement today saying that all the suspects for the murders are now in custody. Wright thanked the the Springfield Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and the United States Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force for their work on the case.

All three men face a potential sentence of natural life in prison.