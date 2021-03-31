Third Ward Alderman Race

The race for the 3rd ward alderman pits the incumbent who was elected to a 2 year term against a first time candidate.

Incumbent Brandon Adams squares off against Kent Hannant junior for the ward that is located in the center of Jacksonville.

Adams says he has been disheartened by some of the things that he has been unable to get done as an alderman.

Adams says he was disappointed the council didn’t use more due diligence in the selection of I-3 for Fiber Optic, and has been slow to allow a cannabis retailer.

Hannant works at Reynolds in Jacksonville and has run a lawn care business.

He is concerned about rising property taxes.

Hannant knows the city does not have complete control of the property tax bill, but he would like to seek out ways to ease the financial burden on property owners.

Adams points out that there is more public housing in Ward 3 than any other ward in Jacksonville. The election will be held Tuesday from 6 AM to 7 PM. WEAI will provide coverage that night during the Cardinal baseball game.