Thirty Five Year Sentence for Moran in Greene

By Gary Scott on March 11, 2026 at 5:55am

A Greene County man was sentenced yesterday in Greene County court to 35 years in prison on a charge of using a child for sexual gratification.

57-year-old Michael Moran was found guilty in mid January of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. The incident occurred in May of 2023, and involved a child under 13.

Moran was also fined $5-thousand.

Under Illinois’ truth in sentencing law, Moran will be required to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before being eligible for parole.

The charge is a class X felony and one of the most serious criminal offenses under Illinois law.

The court determined that though Moran’s criminal history was not extensive, the severity of the crime required a significant sentence.

Greene County state’s attorney Craig Grummel said after the sentencing no child should have to endure this type of abuse.

Grummel thanked Greenfield police, the Greene County sheriff’s office, the Prairie Center against sexual assault, and the unified child advocacy network for helping with the case. He also cited and thanked Carrollton police chief John Goode for his part in the investigation.