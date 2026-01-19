Thomas’ Buy Grace

In a major boost for the local arts and social services community, The Esprit de Corps Academy and New Directions Jacksonville have both secured permanent homes, thanks to the generosity of Rabbi Rob and Lauren Thomas.

Funds provided by the Thomases have allowed Esprit de Corps to purchase the former Grace United Methodist Church building in Jacksonville. The historic structure will be repurposed as the academy’s new home for music and theater education, offering acoustically rich performance spaces, multiple classrooms, and convenient parking for students and families.

Under the leadership of Director Tim Smith, Esprit de Corps had been without a permanent location since losing its previous home at MacMurray Hall following a financial dispute that resulted in the building’s sale.

At the same time, New Directions—an organization providing critical services to those in need—will remain in its current location under a long-term, no-cost lease. The arrangement ensures uninterrupted services and supports both the organization’s immediate and future needs.

Rabbi Rob Thomas says the goal was to strengthen organizations that serve the heart of the community, adding that teamwork and collaboration made the effort possible and reflect the spirit of Jacksonville.

The project was supported by numerous community partners, including realtor August Kleinschmidt of the Garrison Group, attorneys Isaac Oh and Brad Wilson of Rammelkamp Bradney, Alderman Joe Lockman, Development Director Brian Nyberg, and Mayor Andy Ezard. Additional thanks were extended to realtor Michael D. Oldenettel, along with the board and congregation of Grace United Methodist Church.

Both Esprit de Corps Academy and New Directions are encouraging the public to continue supporting their missions, noting that with strong leadership, clear purpose, and now permanent homes, they are positioned to serve the Jacksonville community for many years to come.



