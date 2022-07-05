Thomas Named New Basketball Coach at North Greene

By Benjamin Cox on July 5, 2022 at 12:37pm

North Greene High School has it’s new boys’ basketball coach – one steeped in a bit of a long pedigree.

Ashly Thomas was named as the new head coach at the June school board meeting.

Thomas is a North Greene graduate. Thomas’ father was Bob Thomas, long time North Greene boys’ jr. high basketball and track coach.

Thomas is a current director of admissions, records and registration at Lincoln Land Community College. Previously, he was the assistant director and registrar for MacMurray College. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University and his master’s degree from American Military University.

Thomas has coached basketball at various levels off an on for a number of years. This will be his first high school head coach job. Thomas replaces Justin Vinyard who stepped down at the end of the school year.