Thomas Steps Down from North Greene Basketball

North Greene High School officials are looking for a new head boys basketball coach.

The school district announced Sunday that Ashly Thomas is stepping down as head coach after three seasons.

The Spartans had a 16-18 season this year, including a berth in this year’s regional championship game. It was the first time the Spartans had been under 20 losses since the Covid shortened season of 2020-2021. This is the first time the Spartans had gone that far in the post season in 8 years. Thomas leaves the bench with a 31-61 overall mark.

