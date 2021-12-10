Thompson A Possible Nominee to Replace Murphy in IL-99

A name has emerged as a possible replacement for Mike Murphy in the Illinois House’s 99th District.

The Decatur Herald & Review reports that Springfield resident Kelly Thompson, a project manager for the Illinois Chamber of Commerce-affiliated Illinois Environmental Regulatory Group, plans to seek the appointment to Murphy’s seat.

Thompson told Lee Enterprises on Wednesday that her experiences in helping businesses navigate the complex regulations of government, while preserving the beauty of Illinois, uniquely qualifies her to bring a business, government, and agricultural perspective to the Illinois General Assembly.

The Herald & Review reports that Thompson plans on using the possible appointment to Murphy’s seat as a springboard to challenge 48th District Senate Democrat Doris Turner in 2022.

Thompson’s appointment is not a certainty. She faces an open application process that ends at 5PM Monday, December 13th. Thompson will be among the names that Sangamon County Republican Chair Dianne Barghouti Hardwick, committeeperson Drinda O’Connor, and Sangamon County Administrator Brian McFadden will choose from.

The Sangamon County Republicans are planning on a public meeting on December 30th to announce Murphy’s successor. Murphy’s 99th District Seat covers everything in the western portion of Sangamon County.

Murphy resigned his spot in the General Assembly earlier this month so he would not have to challenge 95th District Republican Avery Bourne in a primary next year in their newly drawn district. Murphy instead opted to take the job as the president and CEO of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce.