Thompson Family Announces Mac Foundation Scholarship, Support Fund Gifts

The MacMurray College Foundation and Alumni Association has received a major gift that will allow the foundation to provide scholarships and program funds for the future.

The MacMurray College Foundation and Alumni Association announced yesterday afternoon that Dr. Raymond Thompson from the Class of 1961 has provided a gift of $100,000 each for both himself and his late wife and alumnus Dr. Louise Rintelmann Thompson from the Class of 1960 to create the the Louise Rintelmann Thompson “I Believe in You” Scholarship Fund and the Thompson Program Support Fund.

Dr. Louise Rintlemann Thompson passed away in March.

The Scholarship Fund will focus on a junior college student transferring to a four-year program with the stipulation that the student must be enrolling as a residential student to garner the full experience that Ray and his late wife encountered as students at MacMurray, where they met.

The Program Support Fund may be used for the key programs of the Foundation that include continuing support of the display of the MacMurray’s archive at the Jacksonville Heritage & Culture Museum along with foundation scholarship and alumni activities.

Through an agreement with Dr. Thompson and the Foundation, funds will be invested with earnings and dividends used to make annual distributions from both funds for their specified intent.

Dr. Thompson and Foundation Chair David Ekin said in a press release that the scholarship continues the memory of Dr. Louise Rintelmann Thompson’s message of “I believe in you” and its impact on people’s lives.