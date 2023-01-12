Thompson Honored By IL FOP Lodge For Years of Service

By Benjamin Cox on January 12, 2023 at 10:27am

Jacksonville Police Lieutenant and Chief Detective Doug Thompson was honored last night by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police.

Thompson was awarded the Fraternalism Award for his years of service to the law-enforcement based organization. Thompson was presented the award by Illinois FOP President Chris Southwood at the meeting of the local Jacksonville FOP Lodge.

Southwood said in a press release that Thompson has served the state FOP Lodge as secretary for 8 years and two years as a district trustee.

Thompson, a Beardstown native, has been with the Jacksonville Police Department since 2002 and has served in various capacities.