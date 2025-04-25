Thompson Says Help for His Department in on the Way

The Jacksonville police department could use a few more good men and women.

Jacksonville police chief Doug Thompson is 6 months into his appointment as the leader of city police.

Thompson says the department has been working short staffed.

He says the Illinois State police have been active in the recruitment of officers in the area. But, Thompson says three candidates graduate Friday this week from the academy in Belleville. One is at the Illinois State Police Academy and will graduate in June. Another lateral transfer comes in Sunday, and several are testing now.

Thompson says he believes is just a matter of getting the word out about the benefits of being a Jacksonville officer.

He believes are well thought of by most Jacksonville residents and the city is a comfortable place to serve.

Thompson says another new officer will take the physical test May 10th.

Thompson was hired after Adam Mefford retired from the chief of police position.

