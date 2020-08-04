Thomson International Has 2-Country Wide Onion Recall Due to Salmonella

Thomson International, Incorporated is recalling all of its onions from all 50 states due to a salmonella outbreak. The outbreak has sickened 510 people across the United States and Canada, including 10 in Illinois. 59 people have been hospitalized from the outbreak, with the first illness being reported on July 12th according to the Food Safety Network.

Initially, it was thought that only red onions were implicated in the Salmonella outbreak, but due to cross-contamination issues, all onions, including yellow, white and sweet are being recalled in both countries. Many of the onions are packaged for food service use and have been used in multi-ingredient foods so it is difficult for consumers to know whether the onions in such foods are part of the recall. This includes foods ranging from deli salads to restaurants’ most expensive menu items.

According to the Food Safety Network, Thomson told the FDA that the onions were shipped beginning on May 1st. The company’s recall notice did not include any information about where the onions came from before it distributed them. The onions were distributed in cartons and mesh sacks between 5 and 50 pounds.

The onions were sold under the following brands:

Thomson Premium,

TLC Thomson International,

Tender Loving Care,

El Competitor,

Hartley’s Best,

Onions 52,

Majestic,

Imperial Fresh,

Kroger

Utah Onions and Food Lion

If you have any of these products, you are urged to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a refund when applicable.