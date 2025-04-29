Thornton Gets Probation for Arson

By Gary Scott on April 29, 2025 at 9:30am

A White Hall man charged with attempted residential arson was sentenced to probation in Greene County court yesterday afternoon.

33-year old Nathaniel Thornton pleaded guilty to Class 2 residential arson yesterday in front of

Greene County Circuit Judge Zachary Schmidt.

On the morning of Monday, November 4 of last year, Greene County police and fire officials located

Thornton in the vicinity of his family home at 270 South Main Street in White Hall. According to charging

documents, he had taken substantial steps towards the commission of residential arson after allegedly

disabling the smoke detectors, sprayed a flammable liquid throughout the basement of the home, and started

a fire while others were present inside the home.”

Thornton’s mental fitness was examined at multiple points during the case’s proceedings. He was

sentenced yesterday to a total of 4 years of adult probation and ordered to pay a county fine. He was given

credit for 352 days served.

