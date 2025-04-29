Thornton Gets Probation for Arson

A White Hall man charged with attempted residential arson was sentenced to probation in Greene County court yesterday afternoon.
33-year old Nathaniel Thornton pleaded guilty to Class 2 residential arson yesterday in front of
Greene County Circuit Judge Zachary Schmidt.
On the morning of Monday, November 4 of last year, Greene County police and fire officials located
Thornton in the vicinity of his family home at 270 South Main Street in White Hall. According to charging
documents, he had taken substantial steps towards the commission of residential arson after allegedly
disabling the smoke detectors, sprayed a flammable liquid throughout the basement of the home, and started
a fire while others were present inside the home.”
Thornton’s mental fitness was examined at multiple points during the case’s proceedings. He was
sentenced yesterday to a total of 4 years of adult probation and ordered to pay a county fine. He was given
credit for 352 days served.