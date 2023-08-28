Thoroman Wins 1180 Grand Prize

An educator wins the top prize in the WLDS 1180 Summer Jubilee.

WLDS announced this morning that Gale Thoroman is the winner of the $500 travel voucher from World Travel.

We talked to Thoroman Sunday, and when he learned he won…he first accused us of kidding him. But, once we convinced him he won, he and his wife, Carolyn, were tickled to have the chance to dream and little bit, and begin making plans to travel.

The Thoromans will get together with Sherry Blair at World Travel, and work out details for a trip.

The Thoromans were among over 170 winners entries in the 1180 summer jubilee, which has become a tradition for the summer months for WLDS.

WLDS management thanks those for participating, whether they won a weekly prize, a McDonalds gift certificate, or simply entered to win.

We also thank the many wonderful sponsors of the 1180 summer jubilee, without whom this program would not be possible. They include Main Street Trading, County Market, the Farmers State Bank and Trust Company, Beard Implement, My Buddy’s Barbque, Jones Meat and Locker Service, Mower Medics and the Links.